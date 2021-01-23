After WhatsApp ’s recent privacy policy update, many users moved to alternatives. Two such apps, Telegram and Signal rose to prominence, due to their privacy-focused features. Signal witnessed a massive upsurge in new users after the WhatsApp privacy policy update. While the messaging application had the basics covered, many users could easily spot the lack of some add-on features that made WhatsApp more customisable. The developers of the app were aware of the lacking features and promised users to introduce some of them in the beta version and eventually to the stable version of the application.

Android Police has managed to spot some new features on Signal. The new beta version of the application shows features like the customizable wallpapers as well as the animated stickers.

The report suggests that the beta version now get 21 new chat wallpapers to choosed from. The wallpapers include 12 solid colours and 9 gradient colours. Apart from the preset images, the user will also be able to choose a phone from their phone’s camera gallery. Earlier versions only had the option of black or white backgrounds.

The animated stickers feature provides new Day by Day sticker pack which includes 24 animated stickers.

The user will also get the option to include a new description for their profile. Similar to WhatsApp, the description can be used to provide basic info through text or emojis. Additionally, Signal is allowing users to save different phrases for About section.

iOS user can expect Signal to soon introduce media auto-download settings and full-screen profile photos.

The new features are still in the beta stage and may or may not show up in the final stable version.

