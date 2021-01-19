Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Signal logs in 26.4 million downloads in India in less than two weeks
Signal is a cross-platform end-to-end encrypted messaging service that allows users to have one-on-one conversations and group chats.

Signal logs in 26.4 million downloads in India in less than two weeks

2 min read . 04:48 PM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • Telegram had recorded 9.1 million downloads between 4 and 17 January, a 160% jump compared to the previous period. WhatsApp too logged 5 million new downloads from India during this period

NEW DELHI : Privacy-focused messaging app, Signal, recorded a whopping 26.4 million downloads from India between 4 January and 17 January, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Signal and competitor Telegram have been topping the charts in Apple and Google’s app stores ever since WhatsApp changed its terms of service (ToS) on 6 January.

Privacy-focused messaging app, Signal, recorded a whopping 26.4 million downloads from India between 4 January and 17 January, according to data from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. Signal and competitor Telegram have been topping the charts in Apple and Google's app stores ever since WhatsApp changed its terms of service (ToS) on 6 January.

Telegram had recorded 9.1 million downloads between 4 and 17 January, a 160% jump compared to the previous period. WhatsApp too got 5 million new downloads from India during this period.

Telegram had recorded 9.1 million downloads between 4 and 17 January, a 160% jump compared to the previous period. WhatsApp too got 5 million new downloads from India during this period.

In an interview with Mint on 17 January, WhatsApp global head, Will Cathcart, said the platform hadn’t seen a drop in usage despite widespread unrest. The company had announced, on January 16, that it would be delaying the new update, which will lead to sharing of data from interactions between users and businesses, to May this year. The update was earlier slated to come into effect on February 8.

The Indian government has written a letter to WhatsApp today, asking the platform to withdraw the changes altogether. The government said, in the letter, that not giving users a choice to opt out of such policies raised “grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens". The Delhi High Court had on Monday said using WhatsApp is a “voluntary thing" and users had the choice to not join the platform if they didn’t agree with its ToS.

“It is a private app. Don’t join it. It is a voluntary thing, don’t accept it. Use some other app," said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, to a petitioner who had challenged WhatsApp’s new privacy policy in court.

The Facebook-owned app has received flak from many users since the change to its terms and conditions. While many thought the update meant WhatsApp would share data from private interactions with its parent company, the company reiterated that only interactions with businesses are affected by the change to its policy.

