Signal says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 users1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:07 AM IST
The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal
The attacker could also have accessed the SMS verification code used to register with Signal
Listen to this article
Encrypted messaging service Signal said the phone numbers of 1,900 users could have been revealed in a phishing attack on Twilio Inc, its verification services provider, earlier this month.