New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Significant percentage of iPhone, Android users in the country said they have experienced call connection issues after the latest software upgrade, online platform LocalCircles said in its latest report.

According to the survey, 60 per cent of iPhone users and 40 per cent of Android users in the country have shared that they are experiencing problems in their services after the latest software upgrade.

Call failure is the biggest problem that iPhone users are facing, be it a normal call or app-based calls, while freezing of apps is the biggest issue for Android users.

The report noted that "6 in 10 apple iPhone users surveyed who have upgraded to iOS 18 or higher are having difficulties. 28 per cent of the respondents stated that most/some of voice and OTT calls don't connect or drop. 12 per cent stated screen of the phone goes dark; 12 per cent stated apps are hanging."

The survey conducted between November 12 to December 26, claims to have received over 47,000 responses (31,000 from users of Apple iPhone devices and nearly 16,000 from users of Android devices) located in 322 districts of India.

The survey found that Nearly 9 in 10 apple iPhone users surveyed who have upgraded to iOS 18 and are having difficulties attribute it to the iOS and no one attributed their problems to their WiFi or mobile network.

Apple has been issuing updates of its latest operating system iOS 18.

In October, the company had issued an iOS 18.0.1 update to fix screen and camera freezing issues in select models of iPhone 16.

The update mentioned fixing issues related to memory allocation on some iPhone models. The company's latest update 18.2.1 provides important bug fixes.

The survey further noted that 4 in 10 android users who have upgraded to Android 15 are having difficulties.

Out of the total 15,731 responses received from Android users, 33 per cent identified hanging of apps as their biggest problem, 12 per cent said they are facing other issues, 44 per cent shared that they are not facing any issue after the upgrade to Android 15 or higher version and 11 per cent of respondents did not give a clear answer.

However, no one reported having call connection or drop issues on the mobile service or OTT front with Android," the report said.