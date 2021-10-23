Silicon Valley giants built an open culture. Now workers are holding them to it

Netflix’s leaders, who have long emphasized employee candor and internal debate, have been challenged by the backlash to the Dave Chappelle comedy special, which some employees and subscribers say is offensive to the transgender community. The company fired an employee who it said had leaked confidential financial information related to the comedy special. Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos initially acknowledged in emails to employees the concerns of some staff while defending artistic freedom of expression. He later said in an interview that he’d “screwed up" with his response to employees and should have recognized that some of them were really hurting.

