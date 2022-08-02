Silicon valley lurches between deep cuts and bold spending

U.S. startup investment in the second quarter slid more than 23% from both the prior quarter and from the same three-month period a year ago, according to PitchBook Data Inc. At the same time, the average deal size for the year so far is the highest on record across nearly all stages of startups. Investors are sitting on huge reserves of cash but are being more selective about where they invest, so more money is concentrated with fewer startups, venture capitalists say. U.S. venture capitalists raised $122 billion in new funds the first half of this year—that is 87% of 2021’s full-year record, according to PitchBook.