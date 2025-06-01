Subscribe

Silicon Valley VCs navigate uncertain AI future

Silicon Valley VCs navigate uncertain AI future

AFP
Published1 Jun 2025, 06:46 AM IST
Advertisement
Silicon Valley VCs navigate uncertain AI future
Silicon Valley VCs navigate uncertain AI future

For Silicon Valley venture capitalists, the world has split into two camps: those with deep enough pockets to invest in artificial intelligence behemoths, and everyone else waiting to see where the AI revolution leads.

Advertisement

The generative AI frenzy unleashed by ChatGPT in 2022 has propelled a handful of venture-backed companies to eye-watering valuations.

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            42% OFF

            Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

              ₹43990

              ₹75850

              Get This

              61% OFF

              wipro Polycarbonate Alpha 10W Round Downlight Junction Box | Neutral White(4000K) | Glare-Free Design | Recessed Down Light For False Ceiling | Cutout - 3 Inch | Pack Of 20

                ₹3005

                ₹7800

                Get This

                68% OFF

                Wonderchef Ultima C-Line 60cm 1400 m3/hr Auto Clean Curved Glass Chimney | Baffle Filter | 1400M3/Hr powerful suction | Touch + 3 speed Motion Sensor control | Low Noise | 7 Year Warranty | Black

                  ₹7790

                  ₹24000

                  Get This

                  50% OFF

                  Polycab Silencio Mini DLX 1200mm 5-Star Advanced BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for home|High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Setting, Sleep Mode, Reverse Rotation | 3+1 Years Warranty【Satin White】

                    ₹3249

                    ₹6499

                    Get This

                    48% OFF

                    Kuber Industries (Set of 2) Portable & Foldable Chair for Travelling - Small Camping Cloth Kurchi for Outdoor Beach & Home Aram - Khaki

                      ₹2506

                      ₹417.67

                      Get This

                      Leading the pack is OpenAI, which raised $40 billion in its latest funding round at a $300 billion valuation -- unprecedented largesse in Silicon Valley's history.

                      Other AI giants are following suit. Anthropic now commands a $61.5 billion valuation, while Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly in talks to raise $20 billion at a $120 billion price tag.

                      The stakes have grown so high that even major venture capital firms -- the same ones that helped birth the internet revolution -- can no longer compete.

                      Mostly, only the deepest pockets remain in the game: big tech companies, Japan's SoftBank, and Middle Eastern investment funds betting big on a post-fossil fuel future.

                      Advertisement

                      "There's a really clear split between the haves and the have-nots," says Emily Zheng, senior analyst at PitchBook, told AFP at the Web Summit in Vancouver.

                      "Even though the top-line figures are very high, it's not necessarily representative of venture overall, because there's just a few elite startups and a lot of them happen to be AI."

                      Given Silicon Valley's confidence that AI represents an era-defining shift, venture capitalists face a crucial challenge: finding viable opportunities in an excruciatingly expensive market that is rife with disruption.

                      Simon Wu of Cathay Innovation sees clear customer demand for AI improvements, even if most spending flows to the biggest players.

                      "AI across the board, if you're selling a product that makes you more efficient, that's flying off the shelves," Wu explained. "People will find money to spend on OpenAI" and the big players.

                      Advertisement

                      The real challenge, according to Andy McLoughlin, managing partner at San Francisco-based Uncork Capital, is determining "where the opportunities are against the mega platforms."

                      "If you're OpenAI or Anthropic, the amount that you can do is huge. So where are the places that those companies cannot play?"

                      Finding that answer isn't easy. In an industry where large language models behind ChatGPT, Claude and Google's Gemini seem to have limitless potential, everything moves at breakneck speed.

                      AI giants including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are releasing tools and products at a furious pace.

                      ChatGPT and its rivals now handle search, translation, and coding all within one chatbot -- raising doubts among investors about what new ideas could possibly survive the competition.

                      Generative AI has also democratized software development, allowing non-professionals to code new applications from simple prompts. This completely disrupts traditional startup organization models.

                      Advertisement

                      "Every day I think, what am I going to wake up to today in terms of something that has changed or (was) announced geopolitically or within our world as tech investors," reflected Christine Tsai, founding partner and CEO at 500 Global.

                      In Silicon Valley parlance, companies are struggling to find a "moat" -- that unique feature or breakthrough like Microsoft Windows in the 1990s or Google Search in the 2000s that's so successful it takes competitors years to catch up, if ever.

                      When it comes to business software, AI is "shaking up the topology of what makes sense and what's investable," noted Brett Gibson, managing partner at Initialized Capital.

                      The risks seem particularly acute given that generative AI's economics remain unproven. Even the biggest players see a very uncertain path to profitability given the massive sums involved.

                      Advertisement

                      The huge valuations for OpenAI and others are causing "a lot of squinting of the eyes, with people wondering 'is this really going to replace labor costs'" at the levels needed to justify the investments, Wu observed.

                      Despite AI's importance, "I think everyone's starting to see how this might fall short of the magical" even if its early days, he added.

                      Still, only the rare contrarians believe generative AI isn't here to stay.

                      In five years, "we won't be talking about AI the same way we're talking about it now, the same way we don't talk about mobile or cloud," predicted McLoughlin.

                      "It'll become a fabric of how everything gets built."

                      But who will be building remains an open question.

                      Advertisement

                      arp/md/mlm

                       
                      Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsSilicon Valley VCs navigate uncertain AI future
                      Read Next Story