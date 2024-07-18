SIMBA, the new AI-powered tool adopted by Nagpur police for crime detection. All you need to know
SIMBA, developed by Gurugram-based Staqu Technologies and Nagpur police, is an advanced generative AI tool that delivers swift information from various data sources, such as CCTV feeds, images, and audio related to crime and criminals.
The police in Nagpur have launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) - powered solution, SIMBA, to enhance the law enforcement capabilities in the city. The solution is developed by Gurugram-based start-up, Staqu Technologies, in collaboration with Nagpur police.