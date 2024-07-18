The police in Nagpur have launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) - powered solution, SIMBA, to enhance the law enforcement capabilities in the city. The solution is developed by Gurugram-based start-up, Staqu Technologies, in collaboration with Nagpur police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is SIMBA? The System Integrated for Monitoring and Big-data Analysis or SIMBA is an advanced generative The System Integrated for Monitoring and Big-data Analysis or SIMBA is an advanced generative AI-powered tool that delivers swift information from various data sources, such as CCTV feeds, images, and audio related to crime and criminals.

Integrated into a digitized database of 1,50,000 criminals, it offers customised information based on specific prompts and features such as facial recognition and speaker identification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This AI-powered tool will not only enhance public security but also improve our efficiency in maintaining law and order by providing real-time alerts. By facilitating faster retrieval of information and streamlining investigative processes, Crime GPT will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations. It will also enable better data collation across various law enforcement centers, leading to quicker resolutions,"Ravinder Singal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur said during the reveal of SIMBA featuring Crime GPT.

Staqu Technologies has earlier launched CrimeGPT, an AI tool that it came up with in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh police.

What is Crime GPT? , a key feature of SIMBA, utilizes an extensive criminal database to provide results from video, document and audio data. Criminal information can be searched using Facial recognition, audio input or natural language query in written form. The tool promptly accesses the database and delivers the required information. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Crime GPT , a key feature of SIMBA, utilizes an extensive criminal database to provide results from video, document and audio data. Criminal information can be searched using Facial recognition, audio input or natural language query in written form. The tool promptly accesses the database and delivers the required information.

The underlying feature of SIMBA, Crime GPT is supported by LVM and LLM based AI models and equipped with advanced features including speaker identification, and criminal gang analysis, among others.

“Our longstanding vision revolves around a robust security infrastructure propelled by advanced technology, and SIMBA perfectly aligns with this vision.The integration of SIMBA powered by our JARVIS platform underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that empowers law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety more effectively. We are proud to work with homeland security and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relation with Nagpur Police all in service of fortifying the security landscape," Atul Rai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies said in a statement.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!