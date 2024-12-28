Elon Musk has urged for improved accessibility to the 'Mute Words' feature on X, acknowledging its value but noting it can be hard to find. This feature allows users to filter content by blocking specific words, enhancing the platform's user experience.

Tech mogul Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, has called for better accessibility to the platform's 'Mute Words' feature. His comment came in response to a post by Dan, an employee of X, who highlighted the functionality in a recent post on the platform.

Dan wrote, "Friendly reminder that you can mute words on 𝕏: settings > privacy > mute > mute words. Forever if necessary or for a duration if you just need a break." The feature allows users to block specific words or phrases from appearing in their feed, offering a personalised way to filter content.

In response, Musk acknowledged the value of the feature but admitted it could be challenging to locate, replying, "We do need to make this easier to find."

The 'Mute Words' feature is especially useful for those seeking respite from specific topics or trends, particularly during high-profile or controversial events. Users can opt to mute words either indefinitely or for a limited period, tailoring the platform to their needs.

As Musk’s acknowledgment suggests, an update may soon make this functionality more prominent, potentially reducing user frustration and increasing engagement.

Since taking over the microblogging platform, Musk has introduced various changes, aiming to make X more user-friendly and adaptable to individual preferences.

