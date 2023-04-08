‘Simply benefit China,’ ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt rejects AI research pause

‘Simply benefit China,’ ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt rejects AI research pause2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 10:21 PM IST
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has rejected the letter written by more than 1000 researchers, led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling for a six-month pause in research on artificial intelligence systems
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has rejected the idea of pausing research on artificial intelligence saying it would end up giving an advantage to competitors in China. More than 1,000 researchers had called for a pause on research on AI systems with ‘human-competitive intelligence’ saying it could pose profound risks to society and humanity.
