‘Simply benefit China,’ ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt rejects AI research pause

The letter read, “Advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources. Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, even though recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}