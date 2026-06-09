Siri AI to iOS 27: Every new feature Apple announced at WWDC 2026

Apple announced a flurry of new features during its over-an-hour-long keynote address at WWDC 2026. Among the stars of the show were the new iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, revamped Apple Intelligence features and a brand new Siri. However, the company also provided a much-needed AI overhaul to the Photos, Safari, Messages, Calendar, Home and Shortcuts apps.

Here's a look at every major feature Apple announced at WWDC 2026:

1) Siri takes centre stage: Unsurprisingly, Siri was the star of the show at WWDC 2026. Apple first confirmed its long-awaited Siri revamp features, i.e. personal context, on-screen awareness and in-app actions, are indeed coming to the latest version of Siri.

What the company also showcased were the new animations of the AI assistant along with its new home inside the Dynamic Island, which expands as users interact with Siri.

Apple says Siri is also now more conversational and can help brainstorm ideas, refine plans and generate detailed itineraries.

Siri, which is powered by a custom Gemini model, is now officially called Siri AI. While calling out "Hey Siri" still summons the voice assistant, users can also swipe down from the Dynamic Island or press the side button to summon Apple's assistant.

Siri AI is also finding a place inside Spotlight on iPad and Mac to allow users to ask questions about images, files or text on their screen.

2) Dedicated Siri app: Siri is now in line with other AI chatbots on the market with a new standalone app. The new app opens up to a list of all the past conversations that users have had with Siri, and there is a pencil-shaped icon at the bottom to start a new conversation.

The app will be available across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro and Mac, meaning users can start a conversation with Siri on one platform and continue it across any of the others.

3) iPhone's Camera app is now smarter with Siri: The Camera app on the iPhone is now getting a new Siri mode, which will allow users to point their camera at objects, locations, documents or food items and ask Siri questions about what they see.

What's more, Apple is also adding two nifty features to the Camera app. First, users can use Siri to analyse bills and split expenses with friends using Apple Cash.

Second, Siri in the Camera app can give users nutritional information about what's on their plate.

4) Siri-powered Writing Tools: Siri now powers new Writing Tools on iPhones and other Apple operating systems. The system-wide Writing Tools can take inputs via natural language prompts to generate text, edit it and automatically proofread messages before they are sent.

Apple also says that its new tool can adapt to a user's writing style by noticing how they communicate with different people and analysing their tone and punctuation across conversations.

5) Photos gets an AI-powered makeover: Apple is finally making the Photos app smarter with some much-needed upgrades. First, Apple says its AI eraser feature now works much better than before.

The feature, called Clean Up, has already been part of iPhones for a couple of years, but Apple now claims it can remove distractions with better quality and "more realistic infill, even when the scene is complex".

Second, there is a new Expand option in the Photos app to expand an image beyond its original borders by adding the missing pieces.

Third, a new Spatial Reframe feature allows users to adjust the composition and perspective of a photo even after it has been taken. The feature is said to use Apple's understanding of spatial models along with generative AI to provide a view of how the image would look if it were taken from a different angle.

Apple says all its new AI features in the Photos app will come with a hidden SynthID watermark to clarify that they have been AI-edited.

6) Safari gets an AI overhaul: Safari is also getting several AI-powered features across Apple's ecosystem.

Among the headline features is a new tab organisation system that automatically organises tabs into relevant topics, keeping the rest of the browser clean.

Apple is also adding a "Notify Me" option to allow Safari to monitor webpages and alert users when, for example, a favourite product is back in stock or its price suddenly drops.

The Passwords feature in Safari is getting an agentic upgrade and will now be able to upgrade weak passwords to stronger ones with a single tap. Safari will sign in to those websites and change the password automatically.

Safari will also allow users to create custom extensions simply by describing what they want using natural language prompts.

7) Image Playground gets more powerful: Apple is redesigning Image Playground by adding a more capable model, which the company has not named.

What it does say is that Image Playground can now generate higher-quality images, including photorealistic ones, while still supporting Private Cloud Compute.

There will also be support for natural language editing, object selection, changing the aspect ratio of generated images and even generating wallpapers using the new AI feature.

Again, these images will come with a SynthID watermark to ensure that it is known they were generated using AI.

8) Messages, Mail, Calendar and Phone app upgrades: Apple is integrating its Apple Intelligence features across Messages, Mail, Calendar and the Phone app.

The Messages app can now make one-tap suggestions based on the context of conversations, such as creating a reminder or taking a note. It can also find photos based on people, places or keywords mentioned in chats.

There is also a Smart Reply feature inside Mail and Messages that relies on the user's personalised writing style to draft replies.

The Calendar app now supports creating events in real time as users describe them. Apple says the app will identify contacts and locations mentioned in the description to create an event title.

Meanwhile, a new Call Context feature in the Phone app automatically surfaces relevant information. Apple says the feature looks at who the user is calling in order to provide the most useful details.

9) Apple makes it easier to create Shortcuts: Apple is making it easier to create Shortcuts by allowing users to describe what they need in natural language using AI.

Users can set shortcuts for a range of tasks, including setting a morning alarm each evening based on the next day's Calendar schedule, opening favourite productivity apps in a specific window or turning on porch lights at night when a food delivery notification arrives.

10) iOS 27: Apple is finally working on improving the readability of Liquid Glass this year. The company will better separate foreground content from the background in order to make text easier to read.

View full Image View full Image iOS 27

There will also be a slider in Settings to adjust the transparency level of Liquid Glass from "ultra-clear" to fully tinted.

Apple is also making iOS 27 and its related operating systems more responsive, reliable and faster. The company says app launches are up to 30% faster on iPhone and iPad, while photos now load up to 70% faster after being captured.

Meanwhile, AirDrop transfers are said to be 80% faster and external drive transfers up to five times faster.