Siri set for a big upgrade as Apple begins testing ChatGPT and Gemini like multi-request processing feature

Apple has begun testing a new Siri feature that would let the voice assistant process multiple requests in a single query, as per a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new feature is likely to be introduced alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 at Apple's WWDC 2026 conference in June.

How will Siri's new feature work? Reportedly, Siri's new feature will put the assistant on par with the capabilities of modern AI tools. It would allow users to combine requests like asking Siri to check the weather, create calendar appointments, and send a message within a single prompt. To complete a task like this with the current version of Siri would require making multiple requests individually.

With the latest update, Apple is said to be aiming to streamline Siri interactions and even potentially encourage users to take advantage of it as a time saver. The new capability is also said to be pivotal to the advanced Siri upgrades that are currently in development, which will rely on personal context and deeper app integration to let the assistant do things like fetch a photo, edit it, and send it to a contact in one swift prompt.

The report comes just days after another report by Gurman that detailed Apple's plans to modernise Siri in iOS 27. The company is reportedly planning to launch a standalone Siri app which will work more like a chatbot application like ChatGPT or Claude by giving users the ability to access past conversations, type in their requests, and upload files like images and documents.

Apple will also reportedly allow the upcoming version of Siri to access and summarise information from the web as part of its World Knowledge Answers programme.

The upcoming version of Siri will also be able to tap into users' personal data like messages, notes, and emails to give more tailored responses. It is also said to be capable of completing tasks within apps like accessing news and searching the web.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is also said to be looking beyond its partnership with ChatGPT for Siri by offering a new Extensions system for iOS that would allow Siri to tap into third-party AI assistants like Gemini and Claude for more detailed answers.