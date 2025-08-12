Apple introduces iOS 26 beta with ringtone additions, interface changes and glimpses of Liquid Glass

Apple has rolled out the sixth developer beta of iOS 26, alongside test versions for iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, macOS and other platforms, as the company edges closer to the software’s expected public launch in September, reported Techcrunch. While the latest update delivers relatively minor changes compared to earlier betas, it reportedly introduces several notable adjustments.

New ringtones introduced One of the most visible additions is a set of six new ringtones, all variations of the existing “Reflection” tone, highlighted the publication. Among these, a sound titled “Dreamer” has attracted attention from early testers on social media. The release also addresses ongoing debate over changes to the Camera app’s mode switcher.

Earlier betas reversed the swipe direction used to move between camera modes, a shift that prompted criticism from users who said it disrupted established habits. In beta 5, Apple offered a Settings option allowing a return to the previous behaviour, labelled “Classic Mode.” However, in this latest release the toggle has been removed and the swipe action has reverted to its original direction, the report stated.

Interface and animation tweaks Other refinements include faster interface transitions and newly introduced animations when opening and closing apps. The “Liquid Glass” design system, a translucent, colour-shifting interface element applied across various parts of iOS, has received further updates, with enhanced dispersion effects when navigating app tabs and additional visual changes to the Lock Screen and toggles.

Moreover, the report notes that upon installation, users will encounter a refreshed onboarding sequence that highlights key iOS 26 features, including redesigned icons, interface changes in multiple apps, and the Liquid Glass effects.

Also Read | Weekly Tech Recap: Apple releases iOS 26 Beta update and more

As is typical with pre-release software, the update contains bug fixes alongside the risk of new issues. Testers have reported that this build appears more stable and responsive than previous versions.