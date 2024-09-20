Skip the lines, get iPhone 16 delivered within minutes to your doorstep: Here's how
Apple's iPhone 16 models are now available in India, with Blinkit and BigBasket offering quick deliveries. Blinkit promises delivery in 10 minutes across select cities, while BigBasket has also begun its service. Prices start at ₹79,900 for the base mode.
Apple’s iPhone 16 models are now available in India, and consumers can order the new device for delivery within minutes through quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and BigBasket.
