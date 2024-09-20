Apple's iPhone 16 models are now available in India, with Blinkit and BigBasket offering quick deliveries. Blinkit promises delivery in 10 minutes across select cities, while BigBasket has also begun its service. Prices start at ₹ 79,900 for the base mode.

Apple's iPhone 16 models are now available in India, and consumers can order the new device for delivery within minutes through quick-commerce platforms Blinkit and BigBasket.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced that the company will deliver the iPhone 16 in 10 minutes across select cities—Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Blinkit has partnered with Unicorn Stores, an authorized Apple retailer, to facilitate the quick deliveries. This is the third consecutive year Blinkit has worked with Unicorn to offer iPhones on launch day.

"Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row," Dhindsa said in a social media post, confirming that the service will be available immediately after the phone's launch in these cities. The collaboration also offers discounts with certain credit cards and the option of EMI payments.

BigBasket, another major player in the quick-commerce space and owned by Tata, has also started delivering iPhone 16 units. In Bengaluru, a customer from Koramangala placed an order for the iPhone 16 at 8:00 AM, receiving the device by 8:07 AM, minutes after Apple’s official launch time.

The iPhone 16 lineup officially went on sale today, with prices starting at ₹79,900 for the base 128 GB model, and up to ₹1,84,900 for the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB storage. Despite the availability of instant deliveries, many customers were seen lining up at Apple’s physical stores. Long queues were spotted outside Apple’s flagship stores in Delhi’s Saket and Mumbai’s BKC, as customers waited to purchase the new devices in person.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Prices in India TheiPhone 16 series comes in multiple storage configurations with varying price points:

iPhone 16: 128GB: ₹ 79,900 256GB: ₹ 89,900 512GB: ₹ 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB: ₹ 89,900 256GB: ₹ 99,900 512GB: ₹ 1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: ₹ 1,19,900 256GB: ₹ 1,29,900 512GB: ₹ 1,49,900 1TB: ₹ 69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: ₹ 1,44,900 512GB: ₹ 1,64,900 1TB: ₹ 1,84,900

