Skullcandy launches new True Wireless earbuds at 2,999: Details here

New Delhi: Skullcandy Inc. launched a new True Wireless earbud - Spoke. Spoke comes loaded with features and controls such as call, track and volume control, active assistant, EQ modes and use either solo bud feature in it.

The new earbud comes with an IPX4 rating. Spoke is sweat and water-resistant and has a noise isolating fit that the company claims will provide an amazing Skullcandy audio experience without excess whitenoise. It comes with more than 14 hours of battery life.

Bluetooth features such as the ability to use either bud solo, dual microphones for calls, auto on and easy connectivity will be available on the True Wireless Earbud.

Spoke is available for purchase through www.skullcandy.in at ₹7999 with a limited-time launch offer price of ₹2,999.

Commenting on the India launch, Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India - “We’re excited to be bringing this all new true wireless earbud to our consumers. For those looking at wearing true wireless earbuds at an affordable price from Skullcandy, Spoke is it. We’ve packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can’t wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via