Skullcandy offers up to 65% discount on earbuds, headphones

Popular audio equipment company Skullcandy is offering various discounts on its popular premium range products. The company claims to offer a discount of up to 65% on certain products in view of the festive season sales.

Here are the offers released by the company:

1) Push Ultra

Moldable earbuds hooks provide a snug fit. Both earbuds give access to all music and call controls, including 3 EQ modes for tunes, movies and podcasts. So you can use either bud by itself or use whichever hand’s available. Both earbuds contain Tile Bluetooth finding technology in case the user misplaces one.

Price: ₹14,999

Discounted Price: ₹7,999

2.Crusher ANC

Crusher ANC headphones combine Adjustable Sensory Bass, Active Noise Cancellation, and Personal Sound to deliver a deeper audio experience. The user can create a Personal Sound profile based on your unique hearing. That profile is then stored on the headphones to optimize audio levels

Price: ₹27,999

Discounted Price: 14,999

3.Indy Fuel True Wireless Earbuds

The Indy Fuel buds can be used individually. A simple series of touches control everything directly from the buds. The user can answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, activate an assistant, switch EQ modes, even turn on Ambient Mode to hear more of the surroundings.

Price - ₹12,499

Discounted Price ₹6,999

4.Crusher Evo

Crusher Evo features Personal Sound. By taking a real-time test on the Skullcandy App, the user can create a Personal Sound Profile that is stored on the headphones to optimize sound levels.

Price: ₹24,999

Discounted Price: Rs12,999

4. Indy Evo

The user can answer calls, skip tracks, adjust volume, activate an assistant, switch EQ modes, turn on Ambient Mode to hear more of your surroundings without touching your device. With Indy Evo, the case and buds hold up to 30 hours of total playtime, and either bud can take calls or activate virtual assistant.

Price: ₹9,999

Discounted Price: ₹5,999

5. Sesh Evo

Sesh Evo buds themselves can hold up to 5 hours, and the case charges the buds 3 times between plug-ins. Plus, with Rapid Charge, the first 10 minutes of charging gives 2 hours of playtime. Built-in Tile technology makes it easy to track down either earbud if misplaced. Controls let adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls, activate an assistant and select different EQ modes without using the phone.

Price: ₹7,999

Discounted Price: ₹4,499

