Skye Air launches India’s first traffic management system for drones
- India’s Drone Rules 2021 set restrictions on where private entities can fly zones by designating red, green and yellow zones
New Delhi: Skye Air, a Gurugram-based drone solutions provider, on Tuesday launched traffic management system for drones in India. Launched in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, the software will allow drone operators to plan routes, make flight plans and assess risks before running drone-based operations in the country. The solution, called Skye UTM, is a first-of-its-kind for India.
