Skye Air launches India’s first traffic management system for drones

“When an operator goes to our maps they get a better understanding of where they can fly, at what altitude or whether in a circle, grid or straight line. You can see where the building or telecom towers are and how high they are. This helps them create a flight plan that is more aware of the surroundings," said Kumar, adding that the software has been tested over 300 successful BVLOS flights.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}