Skype bids adieu, but you can try THESE alternatives — including Teams, Zoom and more! Check the full list

Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on Skype, its once-revolutionary internet calling platform, leaving millions of global users scrambling for alternatives to stay connected.
The shutdown, which took effect on 5 May, marks the end of an era for one of the earliest and most recognisable names in online communication. Launched in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2011, Skype enabled affordable international calling, video chats, and instant messaging long before the rise of Zoom, WhatsApp, and Teams.
15% OFF
₹44999₹52999
Get This
Microsoft announced in February that Skype's services would be folded into Microsoft Teams, the company's business-focused communication platform. Users can sign into Teams using their Skype credentials, and are offered the option to migrate contacts and chat histories. However, Microsoft has clarified that Teams Phone, its calling feature, is not intended for everyday consumers and is limited to small and medium-sized businesses.
The shutdown especially affects expatriates and remote workers who depended on Skype Numbers — virtual phone numbers used to receive authentication texts or make toll-free calls to the U.S. Those with active subscriptions can still receive calls until their number expires, provided they use Teams or Skype's web-based dial pad.
Auto-renewals for Skype Numbers were halted on 3 April, and Microsoft is urging users to transfer their number to another provider if they wish to retain it. The porting process must be initiated with the new service, not through Skype itself.
In the wake of Skype's demise, users are considering a variety of replacement services:
For users undecided about their next step, services like NumberBarn and ParkMyPhone offer number-parking options. These allow you to keep your number active and receive texts for a monthly fee, while retaining the option to transfer it later. However, this is only available for U.S. and Canadian numbers.
While international eSIMs are popular for cutting roaming costs during travel, they are not compatible with Skype numbers. “Skype numbers are not tied to a mobile carrier’s physical infrastructure,” explained Pedro Maiquez, co-founder of eSIM provider Holafly, making them unsuitable for mobile eSIM services.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.