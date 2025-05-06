Subscribe

Skype bids adieu, but you can try THESE alternatives — including Teams, Zoom and more! Check the full list

The shutdown of Skype on May 5 marks the end of a significant era in online communication. Microsoft is shifting Skype's services to Teams, which is not meant for general consumers, prompting users to seek new alternatives for communication and contact management.

Updated6 May 2025, 10:13 PM IST
Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on Skype, its once-revolutionary internet calling platform, leaving millions of global users scrambling for alternatives to stay connected.(Microsoft)

The shutdown, which took effect on 5 May, marks the end of an era for one of the earliest and most recognisable names in online communication. Launched in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2011, Skype enabled affordable international calling, video chats, and instant messaging long before the rise of Zoom, WhatsApp, and Teams.

Transition to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft announced in February that Skype's services would be folded into Microsoft Teams, the company's business-focused communication platform. Users can sign into Teams using their Skype credentials, and are offered the option to migrate contacts and chat histories. However, Microsoft has clarified that Teams Phone, its calling feature, is not intended for everyday consumers and is limited to small and medium-sized businesses.

What happens to Skype numbers?

The shutdown especially affects expatriates and remote workers who depended on Skype Numbers — virtual phone numbers used to receive authentication texts or make toll-free calls to the U.S. Those with active subscriptions can still receive calls until their number expires, provided they use Teams or Skype's web-based dial pad.

Auto-renewals for Skype Numbers were halted on 3 April, and Microsoft is urging users to transfer their number to another provider if they wish to retain it. The porting process must be initiated with the new service, not through Skype itself.

Exploring alternatives

In the wake of Skype's demise, users are considering a variety of replacement services:

  • Google Voice allows U.S. users to obtain a virtual number and make free domestic calls. It also supports number porting for a $20 fee. However, it cannot be newly registered from outside the U.S., and VPN workarounds are discouraged.
  • Viber, a long-time Skype competitor owned by Rakuten, supports international calling via prepaid credits, though it now requires a mobile number for registration and no longer issues Viber numbers.
  • Zoom Phone and Teams Phone offer paid business-grade telephony features, including number porting and SMS support, though neither is aimed at casual consumers.

Also Read | Skype officially retires: Microsoft moves users to Teams after 21 years
  • Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Tello offer U.S. phone numbers with low-cost mobile plans, some starting at $5 per month. These can be activated abroad, but are not compatible with desktop apps or web calling.
  • VoIP platforms such as Zoiper, VoIP.ms, CallCentric, and Hushed are seeing increased interest. Hushed, in particular, is branding itself as a Skype alternative, offering numbers from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Puerto Rico — though it warns that verification texts from certain services may not always go through.

Park your number

For users undecided about their next step, services like NumberBarn and ParkMyPhone offer number-parking options. These allow you to keep your number active and receive texts for a monthly fee, while retaining the option to transfer it later. However, this is only available for U.S. and Canadian numbers.

Why eSIMs aren’t a solution

While international eSIMs are popular for cutting roaming costs during travel, they are not compatible with Skype numbers. “Skype numbers are not tied to a mobile carrier’s physical infrastructure,” explained Pedro Maiquez, co-founder of eSIM provider Holafly, making them unsuitable for mobile eSIM services.

 
