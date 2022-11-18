India launches first privately developed rocket successfully

The mission was a technology demonstrator which is typically the initial space mission conducted by space firms prior to taking up commercial missions. This is a regular procedure, and was most recently followed in India by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the launch of its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)’s D1 mission. The latter did not turn out to be a success, with a glitch in the payload deployer failing to inject its onboard satellites in intended orbits.

