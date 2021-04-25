Skyworks pares its reliance on Apple

Skyworks, which specializes in radio-frequency chips that filter out interference for smartphones and other wireless devices, is spending that much in cash to acquire the infrastructure and automotive business from Silicon Laboratories. The deal will give Skyworks more exposure to such hot markets as electric vehicles, 5G equipment and data centers. It will also lessen its exposure to smartphones—and Apple in particular. The tech titan accounted for 56% of Skyworks’ revenue for the fiscal year ended Oct. 2.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in