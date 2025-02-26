Slack, the widely used workplace messaging platform, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, affecting thousands of users globally. The disruption, which began at approximately 9:57 PM IST, prevented many from accessing key features such as messaging, workflows, threads, and API-related functions.

Users across X and other social media platforms are reacting with sarcasm to Slack’s outage, jokingly wondering if they can take the day off. The issue seems to be impacting all core functionalities, from messaging and workflows to APIs. Mint found that while the Slack mobile app remained partially accessible, the browser version was completely unresponsive.

As the outage persisted, social media users responded with a mix of concern and humour. One X user, @jarvis_best, joked: “Is Slack down or did I get fired?”

Another user exaggerated the impact, writing: “Slack being down is a tech startup’s 9/11.”

While many turned to humour to cope, the outage caused considerable disruption for businesses dependent on Slack for day-to-day operations. The exact cause of the technical failure remains unknown, and the company has yet to provide an estimated timeframe for a complete resolution.

According to DownDetector, a service that tracks online platform outages, over 3,000 users had reported difficulties with Slack by 10:00 PM IST. This widespread technical failure caused major frustration among professionals and organisations that rely on the platform for seamless communication.

Slack promptly acknowledged the issue on its official status page, stating: “We're still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available.”