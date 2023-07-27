'Slack is down, finally peace': Netizens react as messaging app stops working

The popular messaging app for the workplace, Slack is down for users across the globe and people are sharing the inconvenience of using the app. The reasons for the outage is not clear, however, those who reported issues 70 per cent said they were unable to send messages, 16 per cent have issues with the Slack app and 14 percent with server connection according to the downdetector.com.

“Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows and various other actions in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime," the messaging app said.

Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack. We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Netizens took to social media to report the issue by sending messages on Slack.

A user wrote," Slack is down globally but their downtime page shows that they're up! What good monitoring system."