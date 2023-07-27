'Slack is down, finally peace': Netizens react as messaging app stops working

'Slack is down, finally peace': Netizens react as messaging app stops working1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Popular messaging app Slack is experiencing a global outage, with users unable to send messages. Reasons for the outage are unclear.
The popular messaging app for the workplace, Slack is down for users across the globe and people are sharing the inconvenience of using the app. The reasons for the outage is not clear, however, those who reported issues 70 per cent said they were unable to send messages, 16 per cent have issues with the Slack app and 14 percent with server connection according to the downdetector.com.
One user wrote," running your entire tech department over #slack then slack goes down be like."
“Slack being down is the best thing to happen to me this week," wrote one user.
Later , the workplace messaging app wrote on it s status page," Slack is now back up. Users may need to reload their apps to see this restoration.
We appreciate your patience during our investigation of this outage."