'Slack is down, finally peace': Netizens react as messaging app stops working

The popular messaging app for the workplace, Slack is down for users across the globe and people are sharing the inconvenience of using the app. The reasons for the outage is not clear, however, those who reported issues 70 per cent said they were unable to send messages, 16 per cent have issues with the Slack app and 14 percent with server connection according to the downdetector.com.

