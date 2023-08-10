Slack has undergone a comprehensive app redesign aimed at enhancing user-friendliness. The popular business messaging platform has made significant improvements to its search feature across web, desktop, and mobile interfaces.
Additionally, in the redesigned version of the app, users will find it much simpler to initiate new chats, channels, calls, or canvases, all conveniently accessible from a single button, as per the company’s recent blog post.
On Wednesday, Slack introduced the revamped app version through a blog post, showcasing a fresh Home interface that displays DMs, channels, and apps collectively. Moreover, the updated Home section will exhibit cross-workspace channel visibility within an Enterprise Grid organization, as per the company.
Additionally, the new design will consolidate mentions, threads, reactions, and app notifications into a dedicated Activity tab. Presently, Slack presents threads, app notifications, and message reactions in distinct left-side tabs. However, with the forthcoming redesigned interface, all of these elements will be accessible within the Activity tab. Meanwhile, positioned at the lower left corner, a fresh Create button will enable users to initiate new messages, canvases, huddles, or channels using a compact floating menu.
Slack has also unveiled an enhanced search interface for the application. The introduction of a split view will enable users to view search outcomes on the left side. By clicking on a result, relevant messages along with their context will be displayed on the right side. This advancement eliminates the need for users to repeatedly open results in a new view and navigate back to locate the desired message within the service.
According to the company, the revamped Slack app will gradually be made available to existing users and organizations in the upcoming months. This approach was likely chosen to minimize any disruptions to the established workflows of current teams caused by the interface changes. Meanwhile, new users who register for the service will immediately gain access to the new version of Slack.
