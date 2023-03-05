In this hyperconnected globalized world, the internet is fastly becoming one of the basic things for survival. When companies are rushing to provide deliveries as fast as possible and content is becoming shorter day by day, slow internet can really become a headache.

But, usually, the speed of the internet depends a lot more on factors one can control and change. The behavior of the internet can change if we slightly modify our interaction with the WiFi and our internet service provider.

Things we are doing wrong with our WiFi

Let's start with the mistakes, do you also confuse a modem with a router? Yes, both are different. The modem is a device that connects your home, usually through a coax cable connection, to your Internet service provider, while a router sends information from the internet to personal devices like computers, phones, and tablets. Sometimes a combined modem and router are also provider.

While facing slow internet or disruption in internet services, we usually try and make changes to the router, and mostly it's the modem that is creating problems.

Secondly, the position of your modem (or router) is very crucial. Apart from a closer range to your electronic devices, one should also ensure that interference from heavy objects, and walls in avoided. Even a minor change in the position of the modem can make a big difference to the speed of your connection.

Another reason we face slow internet is that we don't update our devices regularly. Remember, clicking “remind me later" again and again, one must stop avoiding the updates and let the system update itself or even manually update our devices whenever a new version is available.