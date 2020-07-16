Smart assistants are becoming gatekeepers to Digital Economy

Vestager’s probe is likely to examine issues such as Siri’s preference for using Apple Music rather than Spotify Technology SA’s service, and Amazon could be questioned on why Alexa won’t let users change their default grocery delivery provider to a rival. Amazon and Apple Inc make two of the world’s most popular voice assistants, and they’re baked into millions of home automation products. Both companies let competitors build for their ecosystems, but functionality is typically limited for third-parties compared to their default offerings.