Smart construction: AI drives on-site safety, quality, lower wastage3 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 10:59 PM IST
To improve resource utilization, L&T and Tata Projects have turned to emerging technologies
To improve resource utilization, L&T and Tata Projects have turned to emerging technologies
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Construction companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to efficiently manage the quality of projects and monitor the sites to ensure the safety of both workers and equipment.