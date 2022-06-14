Smart construction: AI drives on-site safety, quality, lower wastage

AI has also led to faster turnaround time for transit mixers, which are used to mix cement etc., besides AI-enabled cameras are helping track workers who are not following proper safety protocols, such as wearing shoes, jackets, helmets and face shields. The cameras use computer vision technology to detect on-site aberrations and alert the project supervisors, Sahay said. It is also important to know how many vehicles entered a construction site, and what raw materials were they carrying, which can help avoid pilferage and wastage, said Atul Rai, chief executive, Staqu, an AI solutions provider.