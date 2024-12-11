PM Modi attended the Smart India Hackathon finale, motivating over 1,300 student teams to innovate solutions for real-world challenges. With record participation, the hackathon spans various sectors and aims to harness collective efforts for India's rapid progress.

Smart India Hackathon 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the grand finale of the 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) via videoconferencing on Wednesday, offering words of encouragement and inspiration to over 1,300 student teams competing to solve real-world problems.

The hackathon, which is taking place across 51 centres nationwide, has drawn participants from diverse sectors, including technology, health, and agriculture, to tackle challenges proposed by ministries, industries, and government departments.

In his address to the young innovators, PM Modi emphasised India's potential to progress rapidly through collective efforts. He remarked,"You all will remember, I've always said from the Red Fort that India can progress rapidly with everyone's efforts, and today is a testament to that."

He expressed his excitement about the ongoing finale, highlighting how meeting with young innovators provided him with the opportunity to learn and gain new insights.

“I have high expectations from you. You bring a unique perspective for India’s future, which leads to innovative solutions," Modi continued.

He further noted that the solutions developed during previous editions of the hackathon had already been successfully implemented in various ministries. "In previous hackathons, you've never disappointed me; your solutions are now being used in various ministries. I'm excited to see what teams across the country are creating in this hackathon," he added.

Addressing the Smart India Hackathon 2024, Modi highlighted, “If we want to become the economic superpower of the world, then we will have to work hard on new sectors of the economy."

According to the PM of India, India is moving ahead in many sectors, from digital content creation to gaming, which was not very developed until 10 years ago.

"Understanding the curiosity and conviction of the youth, the government is promoting their interest. The government is removing obstacles from their path by making reforms. Recently, the government made a very big decision. This decision is to give access to international journals to the youth of India, researchers of India, and innovators of India," Modi said.

Smart India Hackathon, Ministry of Education initiative The Smart India Hackathon, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, provides a platform for students to develop innovative solutions to daily life challenges. This year’s edition has witnessed record-breaking participation, with more than 86,000 teams competing at the institute level and 49,000 advancing to the national round. The event’s scale has been significantly larger, with over 250 problem statements contributed by 54 ministries, state governments, public sector units (PSUs), and industries.

The Smart India Hackathon's software edition runs from 11 to 12 December, while the hardware edition will continue until 15 December. Participants address challenges across 17 critical themes, including smart automation, health tech, renewable energy, space technology, and disaster management.