Smart Replies in Google Chat gets these new languages: Here's how to enable them

In a separate development, Google has added a splash of videos and music with Google Photos’ Memories. According to Google, the Photos’ will select and trim the best snippets from the video users recorded back in the day and show them in the Memories. At the same time, images will have a subtle zoom-in and out effect. Moreover, users will also have instrumental music playing in the background of the memory. If users could not figure out the similarity, there will be a swipe up/down gesture to move between the different Memories.