Smart Replies in Google Chat gets these new languages: Here's how to enable them

Users must ensure that they have enabled Smart Replies if they want to use it by going to the app settings, the gear icon and check ‘Enable Smart Reply on web and desktop’.
Smart Replies have existed in Google Chat for four years. But it has always supported the English language. Now, Google has added three more languages to the feature- Spanish, Portuguese and French. Users do not need to worry about anything; the app will understand the language in which they are typing in and provide them with quick replies, says Google.
Users must ensure that they have enabled Smart Replies if they want to use it by going to the app settings, the gear icon and check ‘Enable Smart Reply on web and desktop’. However, the Smart Replies only work in Spanish, English, Portuguese and French on the web version of the chat. So users might have to wait a while before they can get this feature on smartphones.
Smart Replies have been available on Google apps for a while now. Messages, Gmail and Google Docs have Smart Replies on Android and the web. This works similarly on every app. It is also built into the notifications on Android which provides short and quick replies based on the message received.
Meanwhile, across several apps, Smart Replies gives users a few suggestions based on what they are typing and it is available in different languages. To send a Smart Reply, the user has to tap the phrase.
In a separate development, Google has added a splash of videos and music with Google Photos’ Memories. According to Google, the Photos’ will select and trim the best snippets from the video users recorded back in the day and show them in the Memories. At the same time, images will have a subtle zoom-in and out effect. Moreover, users will also have instrumental music playing in the background of the memory. If users could not figure out the similarity, there will be a swipe up/down gesture to move between the different Memories.
Additionally, there is a new feature inspired by scrapbook, Styles coming to Memories. Users can also share their entire Memories with others. To recall, Cinematic Photos is one of the most saved visual effects of all in Google Photos since their introduction. This feature is being extended to Memories, so users will see Cinematic Memories including a bunch of old photos with Google Photos’ cinematic effect and music.
