Smart speakers gaining ground in India, Amazon Echo leads the market: Report

Smart speakers have quickly caught up in the Indian market. The shipment of the smart speakers in India is expected to cross 7.5 lakh units this year. Indian consumers are adopting smart technologies in their homes according to a research report released by Techarc on Monday.

Among the various options available in the market, Amazon Echo led the smart speaker market with 91% share in July-September 2020, according to the report. Amazon was followed by Xiaomi with 7% share and Google with 2% share.

As Indian homes go more for smart technologies, voice-controlled devices like a smart speaker have an increasingly important role to play, Techarc founder and chief analyst Faisal Kawoosa said in a statement.

"Amazon has nurtured the ecosystem well by encouraging a wide choice of apps (skills) to be developed giving users a lot of engaging content for using the device which has made Echo devices very popular," he added.

The report further claims that the trend of buying smart speakers with a display is also on the rise. "In the quarter July-September 2020, shipments of smart speakers with display rose by 87 per cent compared to the previous quarter," the report said.

Since the demand of smart speakers with a display is expected to go up, so is the average price of the amount spent on such gadgets. According to the report, the average price of a smart speaker is currently ₹5,560. However, the average selling price in July-September was ₹6,100.

With Inputs from PTI

