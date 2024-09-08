Smarter Siri, customized emojis: How Apple's upcoming iPhone will break new ground with shift into AI
With the iPhone 16's unveiling, Apple is shifting to AI, enhancing Siri and enabling on-device processing. This anticipated model aims to revitalize sales and market presence, following a decade of minor upgrades amidst increased competition from Google and Samsung.
Apple's ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customized emojis on the fly.
