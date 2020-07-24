Smartphone shipments in India drop 51% y-o-y in June quarter: Report

Smartphone market in India declined by 51% y-o-y (year over year) in April to June quarter, as a result of zero shipments in April due to the covid-induced nationwide lockdown, according to Counterpoint Research.

In total, India shipped over 18 million smartphones in the June quarter as compared to 31 million units shipped in the March quarter.

The market started to return to normal in June due to pent up demand, after the curbs were eased. Brands also shifting to online channels to their sales.

"The pandemic wiped-out almost 40 days of production as well as the sales of smartphones due to the nation-wide lockdown. During May, the government allowed shops to open and online channel deliveries for non-essential items. As a result, the market witnessed a surge in sales as the lockdown restrictions were slowly lifted," Shilpi Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research said in a statement.

Xiaomi remained the market leader with 29% market share in the June quarter, despite supply constraints and rising negative consumer sentiment towards Chinese products and brands in India after the escalation of border dispute between India and China in June.

Among rivals, Samsung reached 94% of pre-covid shipments, becoming the second leading brand in the June quarter, replacing Vivo. Samsung's market share increased to 26% in the June quarter from 16% during the March quarter.

At 17%, Vivo's market share was little changed on quarterly basis.

According to researchers at Counterpoint, Samsung's success can be attributed to its diversified supply chain as compared to rivals, which allowed the company to maintain a steady flow of components. Samsung was the first brand to reach an almost full manufacturing capacity by the end of June.

OnePlus was the top vendor in the INR 30,000 segment in the June quarter due to demand for newly launched OnePlus 8 series of smartphones, some of which also support 5G. In the INR 45,000 segment, Apple was the leading vendor with iPhone 11 accounting for most shipments.

The fear of contact and need for social distancing led to growth in online sales. Online channels accounted for almost 45% of smartphone sales, a second-quarter record as per Counterpoint.

Other market reports are in agreement with Counterpoint, though numbers differ a little. According to Canalys' market results for June quarter, smartphone market in India had declined by 48%.

