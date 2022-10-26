Smartphone storage space is the new turf war for game makers

The spending poured into today’s A-list mobile titles -- MiHoYo Co.’s Genshin Impact, for instance, started with a $100 million budget -- rivals Hollywood blockbusters and is yielding better production values than ever, but also an outsized footprint. That game can occupy upwards of 20 gigabytes of storage, which is a huge chunk of what most people have available on their phones. With memory upgrades not keeping pace, the result is fewer games can vie for attention.