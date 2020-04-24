Smartphones to lookout for after the lockdown ends

Covid-19 outbreak has changed everything about how consumers behave. The little demand for non-essential goods that sustained after the outbreak got completely cut off after the government imposed a lockdown. Smartphones might be the last things on the mind of buyers.

However, once the lockdown ends, the supressed demand might take off once again. These are the smartphones that were supposed to go on sale if the outbreak hadn’t caused lockdowns all over the country and should be considered by buyers:

iPhone SE: Apple’s iPhone has sent ripples across the smartphone market despite a lack of demand. The smartphone has been one of the cheapest iPhones to have been launched in many years. However, the US launch price doesn’t necessarily translate to a cheap price tag in India. The device has been launched at a starting price of ₹42,500. Apple is expected to start selling the iPhone SE once the lockdown is lifted.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro: OnePlus launched their latest flagship series globally but unlike the iPhone SE 2020, the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro has been priced higher in the premium segment. The OnePlus 8 Pro has been launched at a premium worth ₹54,999 which is relatively cheaper compared to what the company is demanding in other markets, especially considering that Rupee has been on a downward trend since the coronavirus outbreak. The OnePlus 8 is priced even more attractively at ₹41,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A: Realme has been planning the launch of two new smartphones under the Narzo series. The new series will be targeting both budget and mid-range segments. The Narzo series is expected to rival Xiaomi’s most popular sub-brand in the country, Redmi. Initially, the launch was pegged for late in March but the company later re-scheduled it for April 21. However, the extension of the lockdown has forced the company to postpone the launch indefinitely.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Xiaomi’s flagship Mi 10 series was set for launch in the month of March but due to the outbreak, the company has to postpone it indefinitely.The Mi 10 comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC and in China it is available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants. The USP of the device is the 108MP primary camera along with 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: One of the most awaited smartphones in the mid-range segment, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched in India but the first sale didn’t happen because of the lockdown. The device is priced at ₹14,999 and features Snapdragon 720G SoC. The Pro Max gets a 6.67-inch screen and a quad camera setup. .

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: The pinnacle of Samsung’s commercially available smartphone technology resides in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. While the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus were already available in the country. Samsung was yet to launch the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The premium flagship goes against other industry biggies like iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Huawei P40 and Huawei P 40 Pro: Another set of flagships waiting for the lockdown to end comes from Huawei. The two phones are listed on the company’s India website. The devices are powered by Kirin 990 5G. The Pro version gets an impressive quad camera setup on the rear and a dual camera in the front.

