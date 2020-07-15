Smartphones will soon support over 100W fast charging

Fast charging in smartphones is going to get a lot faster. Oppo has announced a 125W wired flash charger and a 65W wireless fast charger which can fully charge a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery capacity in 20 minutes and 30 minutes, respectively.

Early this week iQOO also unveiled their 120W wired fast charging technology which can fully charge a smartphone with 4,000mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Realme is planning to launch fast charger with comparable charging speeds. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Tweeted that they are going to usher a new era of Dart charge, the company's proprietary technology that currently offers 65W of fast charging.

Currently, most of the smartphones in market support 30W fast charging while a few of the flagship ones offer 45 to 65W charging.

Though Oppo's 125W fast charger retains the technical elements of their proprietary Super Vooc technology, it has got an upgraded hardware architecture. It can support a charging scheme of up to 20V x 6.25A with improved power density which allows it to reduce charging time without increasing the size of the charger.

According to Oppo, the 125W wired fast charger will have 10 additional temperature sensors to keep track of charging status so users can charge their phones safely.

On the same note, for safety in the 65W wireless charger, Oppo has added a semiconductor cooler at the base. It will adjust the inward and outward flow of heat ensuring that the handset doesn't heat up during charging. For years wireless charging has lagged behind wired charging, often taking several hours to charge. Many phone companies have made big advancements in wireless charging recently. OnePlus' latest phones support up to 30W wireless fast charging.

However, Oppo's announcement is one of the biggest and will drive up the adoption of wireless chargers among consumers.Super Vooc (Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging) is also being used by other companies owned by BBK Group like OnePlus though it's marketed under a different name, Warp Charge.

Most phones with fast charging support Qualcomm's Quick Charge as it is available by default on most handsets running latest Qualcomm hardware. Phone companies only have to pay a little more to enable it.

What separates Qualcomm's Quick Charge from Oppo's Super Vooc is the way they both charge the phones. Unlike Qualcomm Quick Charge which sends higher voltage to the phone's to charge them, Super VOOC sends higher amperage (current) in addition to increasing the voltage.

