Smartphones will soon support over 100W fast charging

On the same note, for safety in the 65W wireless charger, Oppo has added a semiconductor cooler at the base. It will adjust the inward and outward flow of heat ensuring that the handset doesn't heat up during charging. For years wireless charging has lagged behind wired charging, often taking several hours to charge. Many phone companies have made big advancements in wireless charging recently. OnePlus' latest phones support up to 30W wireless fast charging.