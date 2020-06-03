Smartwatch Amazfit Bip S launched in India: Details here

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami has launched a new wearable in India. The Amazfit Bip S has been launched in India and will be going on sale through various online and offline channels. The smartwatch was first unveiled in the month of January at the CES. They had also launched the Amazfit T-Rex along with Bip S but the company did not bring it to the Indian market yet.

The wearable is priced at ₹4,999 in India and will be made available via Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. In terms of availability in brick and mortar stores, the smartwatch is being sold via Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles. The Amazfit Site will also be selling the device.

The wearable is priced at ₹4,999 in India and will be made available via Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. In terms of availability in brick and mortar stores, the smartwatch is being sold via Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles. The Amazfit Site will also be selling the device.

Specifications

The Amazfit Bip S gets a 1.28-inch transflective colour TFT display with a resolution of 176x176. The display gets 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The company claims the Amazfit Bip S features an anti-fingerprint coating on top of the display.

The sensors that help with tracking fitness goals and sleep patterns include a BioTracker PPG optical sensor, three-axis acceleration, and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor.

The wearable will get support for 10 sports modes.

The wearable is also capable of tracking heart-rate 24/7. The screen gets an always on feature.

In terms of connectivity, it gets Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support and GPS + GLONASS location tracking.

In terms of power, the company has made some bold claims. The smartwatch comes with a 200mAh battery unit, which the company claims will provide 30 days of usage or 90 days of standby time on a single charge. With minimal usage, the company claims it can provide up to 40 days of back up.

