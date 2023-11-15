Smartwatch sales rise in Q2
The September quarter is typically the strongest in terms of sales and shipments, driven by festive season sales in India
India’s smartwatch market, which has been on a steady growth trajectory, saw shipments rise by over 32% sequentially in the September quarter. Growth in the sector was driven by homegrown brands focusing on offline retail, which saw a 58% rise in overall sales in this segment—as per a report published Wednesday by market researcher, International Data Corporation (IDC) India.