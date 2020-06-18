Smartwatch shipments up 12% in Jan-Mar, Apple leads with over 5 million units

Huawei emerged as the fastest growing smartwatch vendor with an YoY growth of 113% in Q1. The Chinese company's market share increased from 7.9% in Q1 2019 to 14.9% in Q1 2020, while shipments increased from 1 million to 2.1 million. Samsung with annual growth rate of 46% and market share of 12.4% was the third leading brand in the first quarter.