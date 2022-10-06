SMBs turn to fintechs as banks falter with legacy infra

NEW DELHI: A lack of flexibility and adaptability in legacy banking infrastructure is pushing small and medium businesses (SMBs) around the world to adopt newer banking and finance tools and platforms. The use of ‘new’ payment tools and services, such as QR-based instant payments and digital wallets, accounted for 17% of all business-to-business non-cash transactions around the world in calendar year 2021, according to French IT services firm Capgemini’s 2022 World Payments Report published Thursday. By 2026, these tools can account for nearly 25% of all cashless business transactions.

