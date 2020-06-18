SMEs go digital during pandemic, but cautiously

The IT industry expects spike in interest from small and medium enterprises (SME) in automating shop-floor and logistics with the regulatory push from the government. According to IT service provider IBM, before covid-19 itself there had been some accelerated adoption of public cloud by small and medium businesses. In the post-covid-19 scenario, they have been forced to scale faster to meet the demand of a decentralized workforce. SMEs are now covering digital transformation journeys, that usually require years, in a couple of weeks.