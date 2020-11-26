Snack Video ban to aid local app firms

The government has banned over 200 Chinese apps so far, including Helo, Bigo Live and Vigo Video. This has benefited Indian firms, including ShareChat, which launched its own short-video app called Moj after the ban. Moj had amassed over 80 million monthly active users (MAUs) in September, while DailyHunt-owned Josh had 50 million MAUs. Snack Video, on the other hand, had grown to 100 million MAUs, according to reports, since the ban on TikTok in India.