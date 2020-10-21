Snapchat announces content, mobile game partnerships in India

New Delhi: Photo messaging app Snapchat on Wednesday said that the daily active users in India have increased by nearly 150% in the third quarter of this year over last year at Snap in India event. The company said that this growth has been achieved on the back of new content partnerships and experiences that are being customised for the India market which includes a heavy focus on local languages. Globally, Snapchat has nearly 250 million daily active users however, India remains a growing but relatively smaller market which the company intends to build further.

Amping up its content library, Snapchat has announced further investment in the Hindi adaptation of one of its longest running Snap Originals series Phone Swap. It has also announced a series of new shows featuring celebrities such as Anushka Sen, singer Raftaar, Ruhi Singh and comedian Vir Das which will premiere in 2021.

Since the launch of its content platform Discover in India in 2018, Snapchat has aired content from over 30 content partners including Bollywood news site Miss Malini and digital entertainment firm Pocket Aces along with digital news outlets NewJ and Vice India. In the past year alone, Snapchat claimed that over 40 million unique viewers in India have watched a show on its platform.

The company has also partnered with over‐the‐top video streaming platform Alt Balaji and news broadcaster NDTV which will help users on Snapchat to share content from breaking news to shows they’re watching.

Upping its game in the gaming category, Snapchat has announced its first partnership with a homegrown mobile gaming firm Moonfrog Labs. The Sequoia and Tiger Global backed gaming firm is creating a custom-made version of popular board game Ludo Club for Snapchat. This game title will add to Snapchat's existing game Ready Chef Go which has witnessed 25 million unique players in the first six months since its launch in December 2019.

“It’s always been a priority to us that Snapchat feels like it was made just for you - no matter where you are in the world or the language that you speak. We’ve come a long way since last year - seeing nearly 150% growth of our community here in India. We hope Snapchatters really enjoy these new features and experiences, and we are grateful to have such creative partners to collaborate with," said Durgesh Kaushik, head of India market development at Snap Inc.

In April, Snapchat rolled out support for four new Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Marathi. It has partnered with telcos and device manufacturers like Samsung for its Galaxy A and M series phones which come with Snapchat app pre-installed. It has launched new Hinglish personalised Bitmoji stickers that can be used on the select series of Samsung smartphones.

After TikTok, Snapchat is the only digital platform that provides high quality user UI/UX experience, said Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and co-founder of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media. "It is the right time for the platform to invest in India's digital market which is growing rapidly. Snapchat is a well-defined community for Gen Z who prefer privacy and high-quality online experiences. It has been working with content and advertiser ecosystem to create a strong and engaged Indian Snapchat community. I believe, with such partnerships Snapchat is going to be a product of the future success," he added.

