Snapchat announces new features for Diwali, launches special AR lenses, stickers

With Diwali around the corner, Snapchat is going full festive mood with the social platform announcing a host of new features to celebrate the season of festivity. All tabs on the app would be offering something Diwali-related for Snapchat users to explore. The Spotlight section, which is Snapchat’s community driver video platform, is hosting a #LightUpSpotlight event where creators are encouraged to record and share Diwali outfits, dance and other Diwali themed videos.
The Chat tab in Snapchat can be used to wish friends and family through the newly-included festive-themed Bitmoji and cameo stickers,while the Maps would gain new action ‘mojis,’ lights, diyas and lanterns.
Moreover, the Camera tab - the first space you see upon firing up the app, will have the multiple Diwali-themed AR lenses and geo-filters that would go perfectly with the festivities. One of such AR lenses is something that lets users give their local sweet shops a makeover. Users can use virtual firecrackers, floral decor, and diyas to give budding sweet shops in their locality a Diwali twist, then share the Snaps on the app to support them.
To recall, Snapchat had launched a new AR lens which can be utilised to buy and find Halloween costumes, parties and events, for the halloween season.
The instant messaging platform Snapchat allowed users to digitally put on special Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies which have been involved in helping to shape pop culture references.
The Snapchat app provided users an option to buy these costumes. Characters and costumes heavily inspired by popular witch-based movies and TV shows like Harry Potter, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Hocus Pocus, Power Rangers, Transformers and more titles are also included.
Reportedly, Snapchat performed a survey with a consulting firm called Ipsos. In the survey, it was reported that the most common reason individuals use augmented reality is for shopping. Moreover, there is an increasing number of merchants and businesses who are moving into introducing augmented reality technologies in their platforms which would be helping them to allow the users to try on the products they are selling.